DNA Motoring TOOLS-00055 Premium-Grade Stainless Steel Dial Caliper, 6 Inch, Shockproof Measuring Micrometer w/Lockable Head

MEASURING TOOL: The metric dial caliper is ideal for taking precise inside, outside, depth, and step measurements. This micrometer with a dial measures up to 6 in. with 0.001 in. accuracy STURDY CONSTRUCTION: The dial caliper micrometer is made using premium-grade stainless steel that promises to withstand industrial abrasion. It is designed for use in mechanical engineering, machining applications, or automotive industries EASY-TO-READ MARKINGS: The stainless steel caliper micrometer has precise markings in black that are easy to read using sliding scale and mechanical dial ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The micrometer caliper has a lockable head that allows easy and accurate measure markings. The tool boasts a shockproof technology for ensuring maximum safety at work PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS: Material: Stainless Steel | Includes [1] Shockproof Measuring Micrometer with the outside jaw of: 1-9/16 inch and inside the jaw of: 3/4 inch