TOOLFREE MRA258ALT Dual 2.5' Mobile Rack Trayless SATA/SAS 6G HDD Enclosure for 3.5' Bay Aluminum Panel for 5~7mm SSD/HDD
Best Quality Guranteed. Fits 1 x 2.5' HDD in a PCI slot. Supports 2.5 SSDs/HDDs (6.0Gbps) ; 5~7mm SSD/HDD. Patent NSS connector lengthen HDD hot swap cycle more than 50,000 times. Trayless design - Flexibility and Convenience. LED indicator let users check working status any time. Aluminum panel. Metal housing and structure - Rugged and Stable. New Trayless design for 5~7mm SSD - The wider spring reduce the movement of the thinner HDD and make sure the thinner HDD connected to the backplane firmly. So the enclosure can be used in stand up vertical without any problems.