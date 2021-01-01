From fabbian
Fabbian Tooby Rectangular LED Multi-Light Pendant Light - Color: Aluminum - F32A09 A 00
Advertisement
Warmly lit icicles cascade from the Fabbian Tooby Round LED Multi-Light Pendant, a linear assemblage of borosilicate glass flutes suspended from a rectangular canopy. Each shade is discreetly lined with an internal diffuser, enabling a smooth line of light to shine through the entire glass rod. Whether it be a small residential project or a large-scale commercial installation, the narrow diameter of each tube can accommodate a substantial number of lights from one canopy, reaching a wide spectrum of applications with the same attractive and seamless lighting effect. Finish: Aluminum