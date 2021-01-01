Household Essentials Gray Tone Round Double Tier End Table

Add the perfect finishing touch to any room by choosing the Household Essentials Ashwood End Table. Featuring a modern style, this end table will be an aesthetically pleasing piece for your living space. It has storage space, which will ensure that your living room is organized. This end table has a metal frame, which adds a simple and industrial feature to your interior design. It features a wooden top, so it enhances your home with a timeless feel and natural beauty. With a gray finish, it brings a subtle and neutral look to your room.