Tomsenn Surface Pro Type Cover, Portable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad, 7-Color LED Backlit and Built-in Rechargeable Battery (LED.

Compatiblity: this Backlit Surface Pro Keyboard is Designed for 12.3 inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7/Pro 6/ Pro 5/ Pro 4/ Pro 3,Our magnetic keyboards can be used attached or detached and the keys provide a more natural typing experience like a real laptop LED Backlit Color Options - This Surface Pro Type Cover features 7-Color elegant LED backlight with 2 brightness level to help you type in any indoor or outdoor lighting. Portable, Business-Ready Design - Maximize school or work productivity with a slim Surface type cover that protects the screen and offers responsive keystrokes Functional Media Keys and touchpad: Enjoy the easily control of your Surface Pro with the touchpad and the media hot keys. Package contents: Tomsenn Bluetooth keyboard for Surface Go 2 / Surface Pro, USB C charging cable, user manual, 12-month warranty and friendly support. Any questions please feel free to contact us.