From lotiyo
TOMMYY Cell Phone Fan, Mobile Phone Fan Portable Dock Cool Cooler Rotating Fan for iPhone, Compatible for iPhone 6,6S / iPhone 7,7 Plus/iPhone 8,8.
Advertisement
New model. Rotatable fan with safety soft foam fan blades. Slim and light weight USB fan keep you cool on hot days. Low power consumption, soft wing and safe Plug and play for cooling in hot summer. Mini Portable Fans for iPhone 6 iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone X / iPad mini / iPad air / new iPad / iPod Touch. Enjoy the cool anytime! Bus, subway, train, using a mobile phone watch movies, read novels data, keep them coming first and fashion behind you to enjoy the cool!