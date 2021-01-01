Tommaso Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: Gold - Finish: White - (MLM1974729)

The Tommaso Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Huxe offers an updated take on a traditional style. This circular fixture mounts directly to the ceiling and extends downward to a contrasting metal band. A frosted glass diffuser encloses the pieces lamping, gently filtering it to emit a glare-free, ambient illumination. Simple and sophisticated, this fixture is a beautiful accent piece and practical lighting solution for any room in the home. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: White with Aged Gold Brass