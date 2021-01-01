TOMATO SUCCESS KIT TC SECONDS

Note: this kit does not include the cover for the water reservoir fill hole. Growing tomatoes has never been easier. Our exclusive Tomato Success Kits have helped thousands of gardeners grow big crops of healthier, tastier tomatoes. The self-watering planter has a generous, 4-gallon reservoir that provides a steady flow of moisture to plants. This eliminates the "drought and drown" cycle that stresses plants, helping your tomatoes outperform garden-grown plants by 30% or more. The kit includes a two-part stacking tomato cage and 40 quarts of our exclusive Self-Watering Potting Mix with SuperRoot Booster. Specially formulated for self-watering containers, it offers superior wicking action to ensure plants get the water they need to thrive. SuperRoot Booster with MycoActive® Technology creates the living soil mix that plants need to thrive. The secret? Mycorrhizae, amazing microbes that form a partnership with roots to support vigorous and resilient plant growth. The kit also includes 1 lb. of our Organic Tomato Fertilizer, a 5-6-5 slow-release fertilizer that ensures an abundant harvest of delicious tomatoes (contains peanut meal).