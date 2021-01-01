From william's home furnishing
William's Home Furnishing Tomar Ivory Flannelette Accent Chair
Advertisement
Cuddle up to this Tomar family of contemporary accent chair from Williams Home Furnishing. The nailhead trim accentuates the wingback design while smooth fabric offers cushioned comfort. Available in gray or ivory for you to have more options to decide which will fit to any living room designs you. Finish: Dark Walnut. Overall Dimensions: 28 1/2"W x 35 1/4"D x40", (Seat Height: 19", Seat Depth: 24").