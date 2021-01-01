Toman Single Light Outdoor Wall Light by Kichler - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (49688BK)

The Toman Outdoor Wall Sconce by Kichler brings an Arts and Crafts styling to the home with this simple lantern-like fixture. A square wall plate with rounded edges supports this cylindrical silhouette, featuring a smooth top, an opaque glass shade, and metalwork with a minimalistic grid pattern. Diffusing a lovely and welcoming layer of illumination, this outdoor wall sconce also lends a downward cast light, giving a practical yet tailored touch to walkways and garden spaces. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Black. Finish: Black