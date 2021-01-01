Tom Rosa Outdoor 5 Seater Wicker Sectional Sofa Set with Cushions, Grey with Silver Cushions

This 5-piece sectional sofa set is great for any patio or backyard. Perfect for entertaining friends and family, this set features top quality wicker and an aluminum frame with water resistant cushions. The coffee table is easy to care for with a tempered glass top, so you can relax without worrying about life's little messes. Enjoy hosting a large crowd with ease or lounging in the sun all day long. Includes: Three (3) Armless Chairs, One (1) Table, One (1) Left Arm Chair, One (1) Right Arm Chair, and Two (2) Ottomans. Material: Polyethylene Wicker. Frame Material: Rust-Proof Aluminum. Cushion Material: Water Resistant Fabric. Composition: 100% Polyester Table Top Material: Tempered Glass. Wicker Finish: Grey. Cushion Color: Silver. Assembly Required. Hand Crafted Details Armless Chair Dimensions: 25.50 inches deep x 33.25 inches wide x 24.25 inches high. Seat Width: 33.25 inches. Seat Depth: 26.00 inches. Seat Height: 12.10 inches. Table Dimensions: 30.50 inches deep x 33.25 inches wide x 13.10 inches high Left and Right Arm Chair Dimensions: 33.25 inches deep x 33.25 inches wide x 24.25 inches high. Seat Width: 26.00 inches. Seat Depth: 26.00 inches. Seat Height: 12.10 inches. Ottoman Dimensions: 30.25 inches deep x 33.25 inches wide x 12.00 inches high