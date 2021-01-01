From style selections
Style Selections Tolrain 11.3-in Bronze Flush Mount Light | LWS1011A2
Advertisement
Features etched glass with a bronze finish. Uses three 100-watt medium base bulbs - not included. This flush mount gives a solid nod to contemporary style. The cylindrical shaped opal etched glass gives this design an edge, and it is complemented beautifully by the bronze finish. Also available in brushed-nickel finish(item 394650). ETL listed for damp location usage. Mounting hardware and installation manual included(outlet box screws, crossbar, wire nuts). Style Selections Tolrain 11.3-in Bronze Flush Mount Light | LWS1011A2