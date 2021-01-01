Tolono Sofa Set Morden Style Couch Furniture Upholstered Armchair, Loveseat And Three Seat For Home Or Office (2-Seat)

This mid-century style sofa will definitely make the decoration of your home a little retro. The armrests of this sofa are designed to be very wide. You can put the remote control or the magazine aside and hold it at hand. The medieval style will surely amaze your friends, and the velvet design provides you with a comfortable sofa experience. In addition, the sofa cushion is filled with high-elastic foam, which can restore its original appearance after getting up. Fabric: Gray Velvet