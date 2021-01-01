From artemide
Artemide Tolomeo With Shade Table Lamp With Base Tolomeo Single Light 26" Tall Swing Arm Table Lamp with Base Aluminum Body / Silver Fiber Shade Lamps
Artemide Tolomeo With Shade Table Lamp With Base Tolomeo Single Light 26" Tall Swing Arm Table Lamp with Base Features:Designed by Giancarlo Fassina and Michele De LucchiVarious shade color options availableRequires (1) 75 watt medium (E26) base bulb5 year limited manufacturer warrantyRated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 26"Width: 25-5/8"Depth: 7-1/16"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts per Bulb: 75Wattage: 75 Aluminum Body / Silver Fiber Shade