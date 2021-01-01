From artemide
Artemide Tolomeo Mega Floor Lamp Tolomeo Mega Single Light 93-3/4" Tall Swing Arm Floor Lamp Aluminum Body / 14 Inch Silver Fiber Shade Lamps Floor
Advertisement
Artemide Tolomeo Mega Floor Lamp Tolomeo Mega Single Light 93-3/4" Tall Swing Arm Floor Lamp Features:Designed by Giancarlo Fassina and Michele De LucchiVarious shade color options availableRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) base bulb5 year limited manufacturer warrantyRated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 93-3/4"Width 40-9/16" - 44-1/2"Depth: 12-5/8" - 16-1/2"Maximum Height: 128-3/4" - 131-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100 Aluminum Body / 14 Inch Silver Fiber Shade