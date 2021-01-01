Tolomeo Classic LED TW Table Lamp by Artemide - Color: Silver (USC-TOL0006) - Design by Giancarlo Fassina

Classic looks with modern design. The Tolomeo Classic LED TW Table Lamp by Artemide makes a tasteful and powerful addition to your table with its distinctive style and useful features. Artemides distinctive Turnable White dimming system is included, allowing for a range of color temperatures. Made of Aluminum with some components in Stainless Steel, the table lamp is lightweight, strong and imbued with an industrial sense of cool. The switch on the body allows for easy operation. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Color: Silver.