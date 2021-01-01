Artemide Tolomeo Classic LED Table Lamp With Base Tolomeo Classic Single Light 25-7/16" Tall Integrated LED Swing Arm Table Lamp Aluminum / 10W LED

From artemide
Artemide Tolomeo Classic LED Table Lamp With Base Tolomeo Classic Single Light 25-7/16" Tall Integrated LED Swing Arm Table Lamp Features:Comes with an aluminum shadeIncludes (1) 10.7 or 12 watt integrated LED base bulb5 year limited manufacturer warrantyRated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 25-7/16"Width: 30-11/16"Maximum Height: 50-13/16"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLamping Options:TOL0102: 10.7 Watt, 80 CRI, 3000K, 357 LumensTOL0103: 12 Watt, 80 CRI, 3000K, 420 Lumens Aluminum / 10W LED