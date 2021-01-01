Fresh and stylish, the Tollis™ 1-light foyer pendant is designed with a high gloss white dome, Clear Ribbed glass, and a Natural Brass finish to help set the tone for a relaxing atmosphere. Cleaning instructions: Turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Tollis Natural Brass Vintage Ribbed Glass Globe Large (Larger Than 22-in) Pendant Light | 43012NBR