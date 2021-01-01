From alikay naturals
Tokina 62mm UV L37 10 Layer Super MultiCoated Filter Made in Japan
Advertisement
High Quality Coated Optical Glass - Made in Japan Cuts 370nm or less of the ultraviolet rays Multi-Coated: Multi-coated filters greatly reduce the appearance of lens flare and ghosting caused by internal reflections that can be a problem with CCD and CMOS sensors Black Almite Frame: Filters feature a black matte aluminum, satin-finish almite frame, which reduces reflections Black Rimmed Glass: These filters are equipped with black rimmed glass to reduce the chance of light reflecting off the edge