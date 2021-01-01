Kenson Kids Token Boards with Stars Classroom Pack

I Can Do It! Star Token Board, Pack of 10 Perfect for focusing on one specific task, behavior or goal! Children thrive on praise and a little incentive goes a long way. Whether working on getting your student to stay seated in class, raise their hand before calling out answers, or general tasks like completing classwork, our token boards help reinforce positive behaviors and provide incentive for students to complete tasks. PRODUCT FEATURES: Comes with sturdy plastic stars that attach to chart easily with hook and loop fasteners Has an area for students name and what they are working towards Can be filled in with a dry erase marker, any printed picture Works with most Autism picture programs Discreet and individualized Great for students with special needs Available in the star and caterpillar design! Approximate size 5" x 11" INCLUDES: 10 Dry-Erasable Star Token Boards 54 Reusable Plastic Reward Stars 54 Hook and 50 Loop Fasteners 1 Suggestion Guide