From procter & gamble

Procter & Gamble Toilet Tissue- 2 Ply- 450 Sheets/Roll- White- Durable, Strong, Absorbent, Clog-free, Septic-free, Individually Wrapped- for

$126.98
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Two-ply bathroom tissue is durable, absorbent and strong to deliver amazing value by allowing you to use less. Tissue is clog-safe and septic-safe for worry-free use. Each roll is individually wrapped to ensure sanitary use. Bathroom tissue is perfect for upscale hotels, restaurants, offices and more. Bathroom tissue is designed for use in standard household, toilet roll dispensers (sold separately). Procter & Gamble Toilet Tissue- 2 Ply- 450 Sheets/Roll- White- Durable, Strong, Absorbent, Clog-free, Septic-free, Individually Wrapped- for

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com