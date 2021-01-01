simplehuman Toilet Plunger and Brush Set White

Now available as a bundle, these toilet plunger and toilet brush have both been designed with magnetic collars that secure them to their covers so you can carry them without dripping. The plunger's dome-shaped cover discreetly hides it, while the large opening at the back makes it easy to detach. Its flange is specially designed with a narrow profile to work more efficiently with modern toilets. The toilet brush has a specially designed crescent shape to reach hard-to-clean areas around the rim. The slim, dome-shaped cover conveniently stores the toilet brush when not in use, keeping it hygienic and discreetly hidden.