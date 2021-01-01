The Toggler LED+ dimmer provides optimal dimming performance of LED bulbs. This dimmer works with up to 150-Watt of dimmable LED/CFL or 600-Watt of incandescent/halogen, allowing you to control multiple bulb types on the same circuit. It is designed to control a broad range of dimmable LED and CFL bulbs from a variety of brands including Philips, Cree, GE, EcoSmart and Lighting Science. The Toggler dimmer features a toggle switch to turn your lights off or on returning the lights to your favorite level. Adjust your light to any activity using the discreet slide control next to the switch. Coordinating wall plate sold separately. Lutron Toggler Single-pole/3-way LED Toggle Light Dimmer, Light Almond | TGCL-153PH-LA