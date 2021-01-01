The Todo™ 56-inch 3 blade fan features Satin Black finish and Satin Black blades. The design reflects a transitional design aesthetic. Todo is dry rated and comes with a 4 speed slide control that includes a faceplate. Lifetime warranty on fan motor and motor-related parts. Cleaning instructions: Be certain the electric current is turned off before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Todo 56-in Satin Black Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan (3-Blade) | 330025SBK