The Toby Collection by Jennifer Taylor Home is the perfect addition to any living space looking to add a bit of a traditional flair. The Toby is upholstered with high-quality fabric and the solid wood frame is made from kiln-dried birch which provides exceptional support and stability. Crafted beautifully with hand tufting along the top, decorative cord trims, tassels, and pleated skirting, this ottoman brings class and lounging comfort to any room in the home, whether it’s used as a footrest or additional seating for guests. We offer a unique versatility in design and make use of a variety of trend inspired color palettes and textures to bring new life to any home. Jennifer Taylor Home Toby Midcentury Navy Blue Velvet Oval Ottoman | 2351-859