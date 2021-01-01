Toby Bar & Counter Bar Stool

Whether drawn up to a cozy kitchen island for a dine-and-dash breakfast nook, or a handy spare perch throughout your home, bar stools are versatile seating solutions that we just can't get enough of. Take this one, for example: crafted from solid rubberwood, it features an understated, curving seat founded on four block legs for a country look. And with thanks to its backless design, this Toby Bar Stool can pull up beneath your surfaces for a space-saving touch when square footage is at a premium. A seat height makes this piece perfect for counter-height surfaces. Color: Unfinished, Seat Height: Counter Stool (24" Seat Height)