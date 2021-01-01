From visual comfort
Visual Comfort TOB5745 Decca 12" Small Orbital Pendant with White Glass by Thomas O'Brien Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Visual Comfort TOB5745 Decca 12" Small Orbital Pendant with White Glass by Thomas O'Brien Decca Small Orbital Pendant with White Glass Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien White glass shade Requires 1 x 100 watt max, medium (E26) base bulb ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 12-1/2" Overall Height: 47-1/4 Min Custom Height: 19" Width: 11-3/4" Ceiling Canopy Size: 5-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Lights: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Max Watts Per Bulb:100w Voltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass