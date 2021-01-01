From visual comfort
Visual Comfort TOB5512 Alpha 39" Grande Chandelier by Thomas O'Brien Polished Nickel / Linen Shade Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Visual Comfort TOB5512 Alpha 39" Grande Chandelier by Thomas O'Brien Alpha Grande Chandelier Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Order with our without linen shade Requires 12 x 40 watt max, candelabra (E12) base bulb UL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 26" Overall Height: 67-1/4" Min Custom Height: 39" Width: 38-3/4" Stem Length: 32" (2 x 16" lengths) Canopy Size: 4-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 12 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40w Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel / Linen Shade