Visual Comfort TOB5003NP Bryant 36" Large Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades by Thomas O'Brien Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting
Visual Comfort TOB5003NP Bryant 36" Large Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades by Thomas O'Brien Bryant Large Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Hand applied living finish Natural paper shade Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 19-1/8" Overall Height: 47" Min Custom Height: 28" Width: 36" Shade Height: 6" Shade Width (top): 4" Shade Width (bottom): 5-1/2" Canopy Diameter: 7" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120 volts Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass