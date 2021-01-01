From visual comfort
Visual Comfort TOB5002NP Bryant 26" Small Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades by Thomas O'Brien Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Visual Comfort TOB5002NP Bryant 26" Small Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades by Thomas O'Brien Bryant Small Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Hand applied living finish Natural paper shade Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 19-1/8" Overall Height: 47" Min Custom Height: 28" Width: 26" Shade Height: 6" Shade Width (top): 4" Shade Width (bottom): 5-1/2" Canopy Diameter: 7" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120 volts Bronze