Visual Comfort TOB2604 Library 10" Picture Light by Thomas O'Brien Bronze Indoor Lighting Picture Lights

Visual Comfort
Visual Comfort TOB2604 Library 10" Picture Light by Thomas O'Brien
Visual Comfort TOB2604 Library 10" Picture Light by Thomas O'Brien Library 10" Picture Light Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Hand applied living finish Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 4" Width: 10-3/4" Extension: 5" Backplate Size: 10-3/4" x 2-3/4" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40W Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: T Voltage: 120 volts Bronze