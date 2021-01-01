From visual comfort
Visual Comfort TOB2201NP Paulo 18" High Wall Sconce with Natural Paper Shade Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort TOB2201NP Paulo 18" High Wall Sconce with Natural Paper Shade FeaturesHand applied living finishPlug in fixture with no wiring neededDesigned by Thomas O'BrienIncludes natural paper shadeCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 18"Extension: 51"Shade Height: 15"Shade Width: 17-1/2"Shade Depth: 10"Backplate Height: 7-1/4"Backplate Width: 3-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100WVoltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass