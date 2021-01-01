Toaster Oven Pans, Stainless Steel Compact Baking Roasting Tray, 8''X10''x1'', Healthy &Heavy Duty, Deep Edge & Mirror Surface, Dishwasher Safe - Set

Product descriptionItem Package Quantity:3our Stainless Steel 8''x10''x1'' Toaster Oven Tray Set of 3 is made of high quality stainless steel with sturdy construction and without toxic coatings and harmful substances into food, healthy and durable for many years to use. This pan is the perfect size for smaller servings. Dishwasher safe to save your labor and time. Not only baking and roasting, but used as serving trays. Meet most of your requirements.SPECIFICATION:Material: Pure Stainless SteelColor: SilverDimensions: 10.5’’ x 8’’ x 1’’ Fit most toaster ovens.Package included: 3 PiecesFeature: Dishwasher & Oven Safe, Non- toxic, Rust Free, DurableCraft: Roll Edges, Mirror Surface, Full sides, Deep RimWhy Choose our Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Pan?1. Made of non-toxic and non-coating material, a great replacement for aluminum pan with toxic coating.2. Dishwasher safe to save your time and labor, as shiny as new after washing, easy clean up by hands.3. Constructed by heavy gauge stainless steel with solid construction, rust resistance and durable for long time use.4. Deep rim and full side design for more capacity, prevent oil spilling out, perfect for daily baking use.USING INSTRUCTION1.Please brush oil or put parchment paper on the pan to avoid sticking.2.Please wash with warm water before first using to wash off any residue left from the manufacturing process.3.Please use soft dishcloth to clean and do not rub with sharp metal.4.Please clean and dry after using, stored in dry place for its durability. Thank you for taking our as part of your family. We promise that all the description and specification are 100% to the reality of product. We're working harder to offer more good items. We are Team, we go far, we are our.