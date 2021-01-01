Toasted Nori Gift Set

Sanpuku selects the best nori with rich color and silky sheen. Once toasted, it offers both the perfect crackle at the bite and melt-in-your-mouth softness on the tongue. The nori sheets have exceptionally good umami no yoin, the quality by which nori releases an intensifying wave of flavor that lingers on the palate even after the nori itself has melted away Gift set includes: toasted nori, toasted nori flakes, nori seasoning, and premium toasted nori flakes Refrigerated shelf life: 9 months.