Hardware Resources TO14-REPL 14-13/16 Inch Wide Replacement Tip Out Tray White Kitchen Organizers Accessories and Parts Tip Out Tray Parts Trays
Hardware Resources TO14-REPL 14-13/16 Inch Wide Replacement Tip Out Tray Features:Replacement Tip-Out trayNo hardware or hinges includedQuick and easy installationComplete with a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Cabinet Fit: Sink BaseDepth: 2"Height: 3"Material: PlasticProduct Weight: 0.4651 lbsWidth: 14.8125"Product Variations:TO14-REPL (This Model): 14-13/16 Inch Wide Replacement Tip Out TrayTO14S-REPL: 14-13/16 Inch Wide Replacement Shallow Tip Out Tray Trays White