Hardware Resources TO11-REPL 11-11/16 Inch Long Replacement Tip Out Tray White Kitchen Organizers Accessories and Parts Tip Out Tray Parts Trays

Hardware Resources TO11-REPL 11-11/16 Inch Long Replacement Tip Out Tray
Hardware Resources TO11-REPL 11-11/16 Inch Long Replacement Tip Out Tray Features:Replacement Tip-Out trayNo hardware or hinges includedQuick and easy installationComplete with a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Cabinet Fit: Sink BaseWidth: 2"Height: 3"Material: PlasticProduct Weight: 0.3544 lbsLength: 11-11/16"Product Variations:TO11-REPL (This Model): 11-11/16 Inch Long Replacement Tip Out TrayTO11S-REPL: 11-11/16 Inch Long Replacement Narrow Tip Out Tray Trays White