From bear tuff

35mm to XLR Cable Unbalanced 18 inch Mini Jack TRS Stereo Male to XLR Male Microphone Audio Cable 66 FT

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Super compatibility: Unbalanced 3.5mm to XLR Male Mic Cable, Connect a smartphone with headphone jack to XLR input; Connect a tablet using an instrument App into a mixing console for a performance. connects an iPhone, iPod, MP3 player, tablet, laptop, voice recorder or any 3.5mm audio output to a mixing console or powered speakers. Signal Transmission: XLR to 3.5mm Mini jack cable combines the left and right stereo signal from a source with 3.5mm stereo output to a single mono feed, This is a Unbalanced cable, the L and R channels are soldered together making a mono signal to XLR Pin 2, the XLR Pin 1 and Pin 3 are shorted to ground, it is not suitable for most 'balanced' applications. Professional Quality: XLR male connector has molded strain relief to support the weight of the cable; 24k Gold-plated 3.5mm TRS connector has 360 degree easy-grip treads for frequent unplugging and durability, the step-down design of the 3.5mm connector provides co

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com