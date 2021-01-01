3.5mm to XLR Cable Unbalanced 1/8 inch Mini Stereo Jack to XLR Male Adapter Microphone Cord - 3.3ft/1m

Best Quality Guranteed. Unbalanced 3.5mm to XLR Cable connects an iPhone, iPod, MP3 player, tablet, laptop, voice recorder or any 3.5mm audio output to a mixing console or powered speakers; Connect a smartphone with headphone jack to XLR input; Connect a tablet using an instrument App into a mixing console for a performance.(Note: it is used for aux out to xlr in, can not run this cable from an xlr out to a mic in) This cable combines the left and right stereo signal from a source with 3.5mm stereo output to a single mono feed, This is a Unbalanced cable, the L and R channels are soldered together making a mono signal to XLR Pin 2, the XLR Pin 1 and Pin 3 are shorted to ground, it is not suitable for most 'balanced' applications.(Please See Diagram) XLR male connector has molded strain relief to support the weight of the cable; 24k Gold-plated 3.5mm TRS connector has 360 degree easy-grip treads for frequent unplugging and durability, the step-down design o