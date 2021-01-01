From mizco international
to USB 30 Adapter SATA Based B Key SSD to USB 30 AdapterNGFF Converter SSD Reader Card Support 2230 2242 2260 2280 GFF B Key SSD
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Help your M.2 NGFF SATA SSD connect your computer or laptop with USB 3.0 The adapter ONLY works for B-key or B/M-key socket M.2 NGFF SSD, does not support M-key socket 5Gbps fast speed transfer with USB 3.0 interface, 10 times faster than USB 2.0 Hot swap, plug and play, no driver need. Straight connection without a USB cable. Compatible with Windows XP / Vista / Windows7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10/Linux / Mac OS