From mizco international

to USB 30 Adapter SATA Based B Key SSD to USB 30 AdapterNGFF Converter SSD Reader Card Support 2230 2242 2260 2280 GFF B Key SSD

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Help your M.2 NGFF SATA SSD connect your computer or laptop with USB 3.0 The adapter ONLY works for B-key or B/M-key socket M.2 NGFF SSD, does not support M-key socket 5Gbps fast speed transfer with USB 3.0 interface, 10 times faster than USB 2.0 Hot swap, plug and play, no driver need. Straight connection without a USB cable. Compatible with Windows XP / Vista / Windows7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10/Linux / Mac OS

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com