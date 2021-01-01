From vine mercantile
Vine Mercantile To The Lake-Rustic Quote-Pastel Peach Stripe Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Cute rustic coastal design features the saying "to the lake" and a directional arrow in dark lettering with a vintage distressed effect on a Pastel Peach striped background. This way to the lake! Add charm to your lake house with this cute quote stripes design for lake dwellers or lakeside homes along the water. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only