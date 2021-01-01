to RS485 Converter Adapter 33V 5V FTDI CHIP with Screw Terminals and Windows MacOS Linux Support Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Industrial grade to RS485 converter. It easily lets you connect any RS485 device directly to your computer's portNoticeA+ means T/R+; B- means T/R- New FT232RL and Max485 Chip combination, industrial application, stability, speed and anti-interference ability is very good Support equipment with RS485 interface: monitor camera, video collector, fingerprint attendance machine, SPC switch, CNC machine, MCU, etc Support EEPROM support vendor ID re-write support mprog. Support for FTDI VCP drivers and D2XX drivers. work with Android, Win98/ME/2000/ XP/ 7/ 8/10, Linux, MAC OS Warranty: We back this to RS485 Converter with 12 months warranty. If you have any questions or Suggestions, please feel free to contact us, We will fix your issue within 24 hours.