? CableCreation Angle 3.5mm(1/8' headphone plug) to 2 RCA(Right/Left) Audio: Great for connecting portable audio devices, such as a Smartphone, MP3 player or tablet to a stereo receiver, speaker or other RCA-enabled device? Fantastic Audio Quality: 24K Gold Plated connectors and oxygen-free copper, soft cotton provide maximum's conductivity and durability, ensuring optimal stereo audio transmission. Dual-shielding: Gold-plated 3.5mm connector for pure, clear audio and minimal signal loss? Bi-Directional: This cable works both directions, from rca out to 3.5mm in or from 3.5mm in to rca out. Please note: you cannot choose same directions for use simultaneously. It must one side in, the other side out. from corrosion while ensuring a premium connection for the best possible audio transfer year after year? What You Get: Package including 1-pack Angle 3.5mm Male to 2RCA Male Audio Cable with worry-free 2-years warranty.