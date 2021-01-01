to RCA Audio Cable 25FT to 2Male RCA Stereo Splitter Cable 18 Right Angle TRS to RCA Straight Plug Audio Auxiliary Cord for Smartphone Speakers.

The 3.5mm headphone plug to 2 RCA (Right/Left) stereo patch cable is ideal for plugging the 3.5mm plug into the headphone jack of your device or computer and the 2 RCA's to the left and right auxiliary inputs on your sound system. This high-end 3.5mm to 2 RCA stereo adapter cables offer incredible audio clarity over all lengths to provide a versatile connection between hardware for all your stereo audio needs. Excellent Sound Quality: We use good quality oxygen free copper with dual-shielding ensuring high fidelity sound quality and providing maximum's conductivity and durability. Which ensure seamlessly transmit stereo audio for premium sound experience. 24K Gold-Plated Connector: The 3.5mm aux to rca cable features a corrosion-resistant gold-plated 3.5mm connector and high-quality polished metal connectors, not only seamlessly transmitted, clear, high-quality stereo sound, but also consistent reliability and minimal signal loss. Straight and right angle connectors