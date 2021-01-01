From to knead lavender, lubricants or lemon

To knead Lavender, Lubricants or Lemon To Knead Physiotherapist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

If you love To knead then this To knead Physiotherapist is a perfect design for you and every Physiotherapist Cool Product if You are a proud Physiotherapist and love to Kneading and Massaging with a Lavender, Lubricants or Lemon in a Nursing Home or Wellness Centers 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com