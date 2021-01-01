Black To Kill A Mockingbird - Scented Book Candle Noble Objects

Inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee, this literary candle symbolizes truth and equality. To Kill a Mockingbird was published in 1960 and was an instant success. The novel was praised for its sensitive treatment of a child's awakening to racism and prejudice in the South. "I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks." said Scout to Jem. We named the scent for the candle "One Kind of Folks". It is a fresh take on a classic Spring in the South scent. Blooming cherry blossoms are infused with magnolia and rose, while subtle hints of Tonka bean, and sandalwood add depth to this ozonic and airy fragrance. The fragile beauty of springtime contrasts well with the novel's main character - Scout. Hand-poured in Santa Monica, CA Before Burning: Prior to burning your candle, trim the wick at least ¼ inch. This prevents uneven burning, dripping, or flaring. Keep the pool of wax free of wick trimmings and any debris at all times. Place the candle on a stable, heat-resistant surface. This will also help prevent possible heat damage to counters and table surfaces, and prevent glass containers from cracking or breaking. Avoid drafts, vents, or air currents. This will help prevent rapid or uneven burning, sooting, and excessive dripping. Burn for 2-3 hours each time you light the candle. This will help the candle burn evenly, and remember to trim wicks before each burn. While Burning: Never leave a burning candle unattended or lit while sleeping. Never touch or move a burning candle. Never move a candle container when the wax is liquified. Don't burn a candle all the way down. For safety measures, stop burning a candle when there is ¼ inch of wax left in the vessel. If burning multiple candles, place each candle at least three inches apart from one another. This is to ensure they don't melt one another, or create their own drafts. Extinguish a candle if the flame becomes too high or flickers repeatedly. Before re-lighting, let the candle cool, trim the wick, and check for unwanted drafts. Use extra caution when burning candles during a power outage. Battery-powered lights like flashlights are much safer sources of light during a power failure. Never burn a candle on or near anything that can catch fire. Keep burning candles away from furniture, drapes, bedding, carpets, books, paper, flammable decorations, etc. Keep candles out of the reach of children and pets. Do not place lit candles where they can be knocked over by children, pets, or anyone else. When Extinguishing Use a candle snuffer to extinguish a candle, if available, as it's the safest way to prevent hot wax from splattering. Do not use water to extinguish a candle, this can cause the hot wax to splatter and could break a glass container. Before leaving the room, make sure your candle is completely out and there is no glow coming from the wick ember. Do not touch or move the candle until it has completely cooled. Black To Kill A Mockingbird - Scented Book Candle Noble Objects