From ebaby usa inc
to HDMI Converter to HDMI Cable AV to HDMI Converter Cable Cord 3CVBS Composite Audio Video to 1080P HDMI Supporting PAL NTSC for PC Laptop Xbox.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. to HDMI Cable: This to HDMI converter cable convert, AV,3CVBS Composite video audio signal to HDMI 1080P (60HZ) Output signal. Convenient all-in-one cable is equipped with to HDMI chipset so you save money and avoid dealing with multiple components. Note: This to HDMI converter cable is convert to 1080P HDMI signal only, Not support HDMI to or AV. Please Power this converter First. 1080P HDMI Quality Supported: This to HDMI converter cable has an built in authentic HD chip that supports advanced signal processing with resolutions scale up to 1080P HDMI. Please Note: This to HDMI adapter does NOT support 3D. Widely Compatibility: to HDMI Cable supports PAL, NTSC3.58, NTSC4.43, SECAM, PAL/M, PAL/N standard TV formats input signal. Input ports: 1 x (Yellow, White, Red color cable). Output ports: 1 x HDMI (1080P/ 60Hz). Widely applied to PC/ PS2/ PS3/ Wii/ STB/ Xbox/ VHS/ VCR/ DVD Player. Pl