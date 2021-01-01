to HDMI Adapter 1920x1080P60Hz3020 to HDMI 1080P Video Graphics Cable Converter with Audio for PC Laptop Projector HDTV Compatible with Windows XP.

3.0 to HDMI Adapter: This HDMI adapter can connect a computer via interface to an HDTV, monitor, or projector with HDMI interface. It will deliver high-definition audio video sources in computer to your HDTV or monitor. 3.0/2.0 to HDMI Multiple Monitors Cable support Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7.Please read the product description carefully before buying Widely Applied: The to HDMI adapter not only could synchronize image with display to give you a visual enjoyment, but also could extend the computer with two screen display to enhance your work efficiency. Ideal for games entertainment, home theater, video conference, corporate training, etc. FULL HD 1080P This 3.0 to HDMI Adapter allows for video resolution up to 1920*1080P@60HZ full HD. 24K gold plated 3.0 port and strong powerful chip ensure the stable transmission, video resolution up to 1080P and support 3D display. 2.0 devices, resolution is 800x600@60Hz. EXTEN