To-Go Glass Bento Storage Container Blue - Made By Design

From packing lunch to food prep, simplify your kitchen chores with this To-Go Glass Bento Storage Container from Made By Design™. This glass bento box is designed with two compartments to ensure different foods don't mix, while the clear glass design lets you look at the contents without opening the lid. Plus, it comes with a tight-fitting snap lid with a rubberized sealing ring to lock in the freshness. Freezer- and microwave-safe without the lid for your convenience, you can simply toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Everyday ingenuity that’s a joy to use. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.