27"To 45"Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, 48 X 24 Inches Splice Board, Sit Stand Up Computer Table With Memory Preset Controller For Home, Of

DescriptionPassionate about work/study , but suffer from neck or waist pain? Why not use an adjustable electric desk? Not only will you be happy at the beginning of a day and excited to go to work, but you’ll also be happy at the end of a day, satisfied and free from pain. Highlights of this electric desk: Adjustable height for you to change your working position; the quality motor for smooth and noiseless adjustment spacious tabletop keeps all your work necessities within reach; built-in screws and clear instructions for easy-breezy assembly. Make sure that there are no obstacles in the lifting and lowering process, that the desktop isn’t in contact with the wall, and that the cables are long enough for the desktop to move up and down. Please use the product indoors in a dry environment. Keep all electronic parts away from liquids.FeaturesServe your career: With a premium steel frame and engineered wood tabletop, this electric desk is stable and durable. It’s not a short-term assistant, but a permanent companion for your career.The desk is able to support up to 176 lbs.It is more stable and lasts longer than a single-beam desk.The height ranges of the standing desk from 27"" to 45"", the electric desk lifts up and down smoothly and quickly in less than 10 seconds.Memory Height Setting:The electric stand desk owns 4-memorized buttons for customizing 4 different heights to meet your daily and office need.Small details matter: 2 Holes on the desktop and the organizer underneath help you get rid of messy cables, and sealed edges protect your hands from possible burrs,Hooks on both sides,makes it convenient to organize your headset ,backpack,umbrellas or other items.—these considerate details contribute to focused workAssembly is a cinch: With built-in screws and easy-to-follow instructions, this electric desk will be assembled quickly.