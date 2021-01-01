35mm to Dual XLR Stereo Cable 18 inch Mini Jack to 2 XLR Male Y Splitter Adapter Cord 66 FT

These 1/8 to XLR Cables are Designed to Split a 3.5mm Aux Balanced / Stereo output Signal into two Unbalanced / Mono XLR input Signals (Left and Right Channels),They are ideal for connecting your iPod / iPad / iPhone / PC / Laptop to a Mixer/Speakers or similar device. The XLR connectors are color coded Black(Left Channel) and Red(Right Channel), It splits closer to the XLR ends, the distance to the split point is about 7.5 inches. The 3.5mm plug is a standard 3 pole (2 rings and a tip) connector, This won't work on an iPhone or Android phone which has 4 Pole TRRS port. You may need a TRS to TRRS adapter. Please make sure the power for all your equipmant is 'OFF' when changing connections. XLR Connector with internal strain relief for rugged reliability, 20 AWG 4N Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductor for enhanced signal clarity Heavy Duty Gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, provide durability and improve the signal transmission,